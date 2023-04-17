Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.94. 172,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

