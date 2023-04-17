Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,880. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

