Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 5,323 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,815,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000.

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 89,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,135. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

