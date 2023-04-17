Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.03 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,363,482 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

