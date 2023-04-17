Arrow Financial Corp Buys 47 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

