Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,933. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

