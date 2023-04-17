Arrow Financial Corp Has $54.23 Million Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Arrow Financial accounts for approximately 7.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 9.68% of Arrow Financial worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW remained flat at $22.71 on Monday. 19,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,467. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,362 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

