Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665,395. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.