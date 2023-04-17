Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,063 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,797. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $471.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.18.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum's capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

