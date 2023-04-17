Arrow Financial Corp Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,108. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.