Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 434,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 144,036 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.