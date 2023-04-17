Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aspira Women’s Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

AWH opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

