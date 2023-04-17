AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.74. 157,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

