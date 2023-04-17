Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.26. 318,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

