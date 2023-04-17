Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,856 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.