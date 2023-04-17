Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

