Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

AXTA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,519. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

