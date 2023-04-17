Axie Infinity Trading Up 6% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $63.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.16 or 0.00031017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.71 or 0.99999730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.14042857 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $68,060,434.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

