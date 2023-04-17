Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.36.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.49. 387,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,599. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $1,025,009.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,644,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $1,025,009.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,644,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.