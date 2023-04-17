Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

