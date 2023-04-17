B. Riley Begins Coverage on Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $1,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,029.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.