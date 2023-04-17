Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.
About Ballantyne Strong
