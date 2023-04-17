Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

BCH stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $563.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

