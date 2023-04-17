Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 585,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

