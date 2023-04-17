Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,095,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.95% of Shaw Communications worth $407,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

