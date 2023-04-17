Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,966,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.11% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. 180,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.