Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 376,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

