Bao Finance Trading Up 7% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 134% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $50.70 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

