Barclays Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

