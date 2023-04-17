Barclays Cuts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.73.

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.60 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,001.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $27,040.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,345,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerSchool by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

