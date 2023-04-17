Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,109.3 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
BSFFF stock remained flat at $42.00 during midday trading on Monday. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
