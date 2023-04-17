BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene
In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BeiGene Stock Performance
Shares of BGNE stock opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.78.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
Further Reading
