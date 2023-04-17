BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeiGene Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

