Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.17% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.06. 1,553,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.