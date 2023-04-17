Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

