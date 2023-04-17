Bfsg LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

