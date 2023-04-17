Bfsg LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $31.41. 801,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

