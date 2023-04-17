Bfsg LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 237,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

