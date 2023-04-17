Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.84. 457,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

