Bfsg LLC Sells 156 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

WM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $165.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,721. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.