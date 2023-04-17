Bfsg LLC Sells 240 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 117,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,263. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

