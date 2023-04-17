Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.23. 678,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

