Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Billerud AB (publ) Trading Up 8.0 %

Billerud AB (publ) stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Billerud AB has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

