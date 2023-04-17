Bitcoin Gold Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.28 or 0.00054388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $285.15 million and $2.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00139710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.