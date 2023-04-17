Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $5.28 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

