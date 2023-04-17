BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $929,040.33

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and $929,040.33 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,925,132 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

