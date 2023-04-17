BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.73 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $593.66 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003720 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

