Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 102.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $6.29. 13,010,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackboxstocks

In related news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.