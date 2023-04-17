Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 102.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $6.29. 13,010,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
In related news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
