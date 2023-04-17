BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:BKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 149,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,465. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
