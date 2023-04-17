BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 149,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,465. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 596,263 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 948,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 120,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 860,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

