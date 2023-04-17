BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 577.2% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 138,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,666. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

