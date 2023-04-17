Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.35. 1,894,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

